        <
        >

          On The Trail

          Insider

          Scout's Take: DE Justin Eboigbe to Alabama

          5:08 PM ET
          • Craig HaubertESPN Staff Writer
            Close
            • National recruiting analyst and analyst for ESPNU
            • More than a decade of college and pro coaching experience.
            • Graduated from Indiana and Nebraska-Omaha
            Follow on Twitter

          Alabama Crimson Tide further strengthened its No. 1-rated 2019 class Monday with the addition of ESPN 300 prospect Justin Eboigbe. Read below to see how he fits the mold of the classic, versatile defensive lineman from the Nick Saban era:

          ABOUT COOKIES

          To help make this website better, to improve and personalize your experience and for advertising purposes, are you happy to accept cookies and other technologies?

          More Info Here Cookie Choices