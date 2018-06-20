Scout's Take: CB Derek Stingley Jr. to LSU

LSU has regained a commitment from top corner Derek Stingley Jr. Continue reading below to see how Stingley, who posted one of the nation's most impressive combine performances this spring, could not only rise up the ESPN 300, but also be the next, great DB to play in Death Valley:
Scout's Take: DE Justin Eboigbe to Alabama
2dCraig Haubert
Scout's Take: DE Savion Jackson to NC State
6dCraig Haubert
Scout's Take: OG Harry Miller to Ohio State
10dCraig Haubert
Scout's Take: QB Grant Gunnell to Arizona
13dTom Luginbill
Scout's Take: QB Luke McCaffrey to Nebraska
15dTom Luginbill
Scout's Take: WR Jake Smith to Texas
16dTom Luginbill
Scout's Take: No. 28 overall Mykael Wright
19dBilly Tucker
Scout's Take: DE Zacch Pickens to South Carolina
25dCraig Haubert
Scout's Take: OLB Owen Pappoe to Auburn
50dTom Luginbill
Hot Board: Where will the top uncommitted 2019 quarterbacks commit?
85dGerry Hamilton
Who do the top 2019 QB commitments compare to?
90dTom Luginbill
Putting Alabama's No. 6 ranked recruiting class in context
124dAlex Scarborough
Insider