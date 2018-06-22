Scout's Take: DT Nathan Pickering to Mississippi State

Under Armour All-American Nathan Pickering has committed to Mississippi State and, at 62nd overall, is the program's top-rated 2019 recruit. Read below to see how the Bulldogs can maximize the upside of this ESPN 300 defensive lineman:
Scout's Take: CB Derek Stingley Jr. to LSU
2dCraig Haubert
Scout's Take: DE Justin Eboigbe to Alabama
4dCraig Haubert
Scout's Take: DE Savion Jackson to NC State
8dCraig Haubert
Scout's Take: OG Harry Miller to Ohio State
12dCraig Haubert
Scout's Take: QB Grant Gunnell to Arizona
15dTom Luginbill
Scout's Take: QB Luke McCaffrey to Nebraska
17dTom Luginbill
Scout's Take: WR Jake Smith to Texas
18dTom Luginbill
Scout's Take: No. 28 overall Mykael Wright
21dBilly Tucker
Scout's Take: DE Zacch Pickens to South Carolina
27dCraig Haubert
Scout's Take: OLB Owen Pappoe to Auburn
52dTom Luginbill
Hot Board: Where will the top uncommitted 2019 quarterbacks commit?
87dGerry Hamilton
Who do the top 2019 QB commitments compare to?
92dTom Luginbill
Putting Alabama's No. 6 ranked recruiting class in context
126dAlex Scarborough
Insider