        <
        >

          On The Trail

          Insider

          Scout's Take: DT Nathan Pickering to Mississippi State

          11:17 AM ET
          • Craig HaubertESPN Staff Writer
            Close
            • National recruiting analyst and analyst for ESPNU
            • More than a decade of college and pro coaching experience.
            • Graduated from Indiana and Nebraska-Omaha
            Follow on Twitter

          Under Armour All-American Nathan Pickering has committed to Mississippi State and, at 62nd overall, is the program's top-rated 2019 recruit. Read below to see how the Bulldogs can maximize the upside of this ESPN 300 defensive lineman:

          ABOUT COOKIES

          To help make this website better, to improve and personalize your experience and for advertising purposes, are you happy to accept cookies and other technologies?

          More Info Here Cookie Choices