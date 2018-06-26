On The Trail

        <
          Scout's Take: OT Devontae Dobbs to Michigan State

          10:45 AM ET
          • Craig HaubertESPN Staff Writer
            • National recruiting analyst and analyst for ESPNU
            • More than a decade of college and pro coaching experience.
            • Graduated from Indiana and Nebraska-Omaha
          Michigan State has picked up its first five-star and highest-rated commit since ESPN began ranking recruits in 2008 in Under Armour All-American OT Devontae Dobbs. Continue reading to see how impactful this monumental verbal could be for the Spartans:

