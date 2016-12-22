Patriots determined not to stall at finish like they did in '15 regular season

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – It’s football déjà vu for the New England Patriots in the final two games. Just like the end of the 2015 season, when they were 12-2, they finish this season with games against the New York Jets and Miami Dolphins.

What they’re aiming to avoid, once again at 12-2, are similar results -- back-to-back losses.

“It’s kind of like we’re in the same position [as] last year -- same opponents, obviously same goals,” safety Devin McCourty, one of the team’s captains, said Wednesday. “Last year, whatever we thought of how good of a position we were in and ‘blah, blah, blah,’ the season didn’t end the way we wanted [it] to.”

Part of ensuring that doesn’t happen this year is by adopting “a huge sense of urgency,” which isn’t always easy for players at a time of year when many around them are relaxing and enjoying holiday cheer.

“The biggest thing we always talk about is past games, last year, and the biggest thing is learning from those experiences,” McCourty said. “Obviously those games have no bearing on this year’s games, but just learning, ‘What did you do that week? Did you go the extra step to try to prepare? Did you go the extra mile at the toughest part of the season -- two games left, Christmas, New Year's, holidays -- just trying to put in a little extra?’”

McCourty said that's something that he and fellow captains Dont’a Hightower, Tom Brady and Matthew Slater, among other veterans, have been stressing to the rest of the locker room.

The message, of course, starts at the top with Bill Belichick.

“He talked about last year being in the same position -- two games left, trying to play your best football to end the season,” McCourty said. “I think that’s what he’s [stressing] -- finish down the stretch, something that we obviously struggled with last year.”

Part of the Patriots' struggles last year were the result of an unusual offensive game plan in the season finale at Miami, when they ran the ball 21 times in the first half and threw just five passes. But that aside, the message has been loud and clear inside Gillette Stadium this week, with the team undergoing a “reset” of its goals after capturing the AFC East title in Denver.

“We all have an understanding that we need to do more,” said Slater, the six-time Pro Bowl special-teamer. “One of our goals, yes, is to win the division, but that’s not all we came here to do. We understand we have a lot of work to continue to do to hopefully get to where we want to be.

“We’ve had a taste of the ultimate goal. A lot of people around here have had that taste. Once you get a taste of it, I think it’s something you’ll always [want more of]. ... Nobody is complacent. Nobody is popping the champagne bottles or anything like that.”