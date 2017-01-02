Tom Brady sets NFL record for best TD to INT ratio in a season

Bill Belichick and Tom Brady are pleased after finishing the regular season with a 14-2 record. (0:46)

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. -- New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady finished the regular season with the best touchdown to interception ratio in NFL history, as he fired 28 touchdown passes against just two interceptions.

The previous record was held by Nick Foles, who threw 27 touchdowns and two interceptions in 2013 with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Brady’s knack for avoiding the turnover has been a big part of the Patriots’ success, as he capped his 12-game regular season by going 25-of-33 for 276 yards, with three touchdowns and no interceptions in Sunday’s 35-14 victory over the Miami Dolphins.

“He’s a Hall of Fame quarterback,” Dolphins coach Adam Gase remarked. “He’s a tough guy to defend and it’s a tough offense to defend. They have a lot of answers.”

Brady now owns two of the three best seasons when it comes to touchdown to interception ratio (minimum 300 attempts). In 2010, he threw 36 touchdowns and four interceptions. In 2014, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers had 38 touchdowns against five interceptions.

In addition to Brady’s touchdown-to-interception record, the Patriots also shattered the record as a team for fewest interceptions in a season (2). Backups Jimmy Garoppolo and Jacoby Brissett, who played the first four games of the year while Brady served a suspension as part of the NFL’s Deflategate penalties, contributed to that by not throwing a pick.

According to ESPN’s Stats & Information, the previous NFL record for fewest interceptions thrown in a season is five, shared by six teams (including the 2010 Patriots).

In addition, Brady passed Dan Marino for fourth on the all-time passing yardage list on Sunday. He needed 56 entering the game.

Brady now has 61,582 passing yards, passing Marino (61,361) with only Peyton Manning (71,940), Brett Favre (71,838) and Drew Brees (65,761) ahead of him.