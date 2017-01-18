Tom Brady's jersey hangs in Ben Roethlisberger's office

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady followed through on his promise to deliver one of his game jerseys to Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, a request that Roethlisberger made in October, and it proudly hangs in Roethlisberger’s office.

“I was very appreciative,” Roethlisberger said on a conference call with Patriots reporters on Wednesday, as the teams prepare to face each other in the AFC Championship Game at Gillette Stadium on Sunday night.

Ben Roethlisberger says it has been an honor to play against Tom Brady over the years. Matthew J. Lee/Getty Images

Roethlisberger had asked Brady in a pregame meeting on the field before the teams played Oct. 23 at Heinz Field.

“I hate that those things get taped and [heard] because it wasn’t meant for that,” Roethlisberger said. “I have it hanging in my office. I have a lot of respect for him; I think that’s very well known. I think he’s one of, if not the greatest, quarterbacks of all time. It’s been an honor to play against him, to call him a competitor, and so I put it up in my office with the likes of the Marinos and Elways and Kellys and things like that.”

At his late-morning news conference on Wednesday, Brady said of Roethlisberger: "Ben is an incredible player and he's been that was since 2004, when he came into the league. I've always loved the way he plays. Very tough, hard-nosed. He's great for the city of Pittsburgh, a very tough, hard-nosed city. I have a lot of friends from there. He's just been a great player and I think the respect is very mutual. To play at his level for as long as he has, and his style of play, has been remarkable."