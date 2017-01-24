Patriots have achieved tough task of earning Bill Belichick's respect

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- Like a flea-flicker or a double-pass that is notable because of its rarity, so too is New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick's public praise of his team from a big-picture perspective, when he steps outside of his ultra-disciplined, hard-grinding day-to-day approach.

This is one of those times.

The Patriots are AFC champions after their 36-17 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, and if there is an overriding theme of the past 24-48 hours, it’s been Belichick acknowledging he’s not the easiest coach to play for and praising players for their accomplishments. He clearly likes his 17th Patriots team, a group that has been hardened through adversity and pressure-cooker moments and has come together over the grind of the long haul.

"I take a lot of satisfaction in seeing them achieve [an AFC championship] because they've worked so hard for it and I think they deserve it," coach Bill Belichick said of his Patriots. Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The bottom line: While there are no guarantees in Super Bowl LI against the Atlanta Falcons on Feb. 5, Belichick can feel good about the team he’s bringing to Houston because it's built in the mold he hopes all of his teams ultimately become -- a tight-knit group that is mentally and physically tough, with the DNA to rise up in the critical situations.

“When you see them reacting and congratulating each other and celebrating like [Sunday night], you know you have a closeness on the team that is special,” he said Monday. “These guys, they work hard. They put up with a lot from me, and they put up with a lot of significant demands and requirements here, but it’s done with the intent to try and produce a good product and a good team. They buy into it.”

And now there’s one more step to take.

“I take a lot of satisfaction in seeing them achieve [an AFC championship] because they’ve worked so hard for it and I think they deserve it. But you’ve got to go out and prove it,” he said, citing the Jerry Izenberg book “No Medals for Trying,” which chronicled a week of preparation by the New York Giants from the days when Belichick was an assistant coach there.

“This time of year, everybody tries hard. Everybody has a good team that is still playing. You’re only rewarded for achievement. [Sunday night] we were fortunate enough to earn that. It’s a great feeling to see everybody have that kind of interaction with each other and feel so good about their teammates and the guys they’ve worked so hard with.”

Belichick had said something similar immediately after the victory over the Steelers on Sunday night, the Patriots’ 16th of the season, including their two playoff wins.

“We have a special team, a special group of guys that work really hard. They deserve the success they’ve had. I mean, it’s hard to win 16 games in this league. You’ve got to give a lot of credit to the players and the job they’ve done all year, week after week,” he said. “It’s tough, but they come in and grind it out. They sit in these seats for hours and hours and hours and prepare and prepare, and go out there and lay it on the line every week. It’s a good group of men.”

And then on sports radio WEEI on Monday, Belichick added, “They played like champions. They deserve to be in the Super Bowl. They earned it.”

If that seems like a lot of big-picture praise from Belichick, it is. This isn’t the norm, and things should soon shift to much more of a Falcons-specific focus because there’s plenty of work to be done.

One thing is clear: Belichick couldn’t feel any better about the players who are doing that work. They’ve earned his respect, which is especially hard to do.