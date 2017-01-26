Dont'a Hightower on health: 'Feel like I've been playing football for a year'

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- New England Patriots linebacker Dont’a Hightower was spotted wearing a red noncontact jersey as he returned from practice on Thursday, an indication of how his shoulder injury is affecting his level of participation in practice.

One of the Patriots’ two defensive captains, Hightower usually is a three-down player who leads the defensive huddle, but in Sunday’s AFC Championship Game, he was limited to 36 out of a possible 69 snaps.

Asked how he feels from a health perspective, Hightower said, “I feel like I’ve been playing football for a year.”

It was a clever response to acknowledge his injury, but also note that few players feel as good as they did at the start of the season.

Hightower also has managed a knee injury at different points of the 2016 regular season, missing victories over the Miami Dolphins (Sept. 18) and Houston Texans (Sept. 22), and a late-season contest against the New York Jets (Dec. 24).

As for being part of a rotation, as he was in the AFC Championship Game, the 6-foot-3, 265-pound Hightower acknowledged that it’s an adjustment for him.

“It’s really kind of knowing your role and accepting what it is,” Hightower said, deferring to Patriots coaches. “They’re going to do the best job they can as far as putting the right guys out there and calling the right calls. If rotating or however we’re doing it is the call, I’m not here to argue as long as we get that dub at the end.”

Those decisions seem to be based on helping Hightower manage his injuries, although he didn’t want to elaborate on that.

“That’s something for [Patriots coach] Bill [Belichick],” he said. “Same as you -- they tell me I’m down a series, or we’re rotating or whatever, and I’m not here to bitch or argue. I’m just, ‘Yes sir.’”