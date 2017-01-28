Patriots DE Chris Long on Super Bowl: 'Whole reason I came here'

Stephen A. Smith recognizes Julio Jones' talent but says inexperience is important in big moments, especially against a seasoned Patriots defense familiar with the Super Bowl stage. (1:25)

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- New England Patriots defensive end Chris Long had never been part of a winning season in his first eight years in the NFL with the St. Louis Rams, which affected his decision-making process in the offseason, after the Rams released him and he was considering his next team.

To say he's excited about playing in Super Bowl LI against the Atlanta Falcons couldn't be more of an understatement.

What might his emotions be on game day?

Patriots defensive end Chris Long had never played in the playoffs before he joined the Patriots last offseason. Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports

"It's hard to say. Playing in the AFC Championship was, on a scale of 1 to 10, a 12 for me. So I'm already in the extra numbers," Long said Friday after the team's walkthrough. "I don't know that I could get a Super Bowl, AFC Championship Game, a playoff game. It's all far beyond anything I've done before. I feel like I'll be all right."

Long, 31, played an important role early in the season, when the Patriots were playing without starter Rob Ninkovich during his four-game suspension. Through the first half of the season, Long averaged 48.8 snaps per game, as he was on the field in both early-down and passing situations.

His role has shifted in the second half of the season, with his snaps dipping to an average of 35.8 per game. The return of Ninkovich to top form, coupled with the emergence of second-year player Trey Flowers, has bumped Long into more of a pure sub-rushing role. He finished the regular season with 35 tackles and four sacks.

As he has said all year, Long happily accepts whatever it is the coaching staff wants him to do. He just wants to win.

"It's the whole reason I came here," Long said. "Everybody wants to win -- that's the bottom line. When you're making a decision as an older player [about] where you want to be, you want to be in situations like this, with opportunities like this. We've earned the opportunity, and whatever we do with it, that's up to us."

Individually, Long has earned it too. He played in every game this season after injuries limited him in his final two seasons with the Rams.

"When that was going on, I was just trying to take it one day at a time because I didn't know what the future held for me," he said in a moment of reflection. "That makes me all the more thankful for being here right now."