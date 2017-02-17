Tom Brady's passion comes through with talk of 'ambassador'

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady was a guest of Peter King’s two-part podcast on TheMMQB.com this week, as he detailed the team’s thrilling comeback in Super Bowl LI while also touching on how he tries to live his life on a daily basis. In addition, Brady was a guest on PFT Live with Mike Florio.

There was a common thread that stood out in the interviews, and it was how passionate Brady sounded as he was asked about health/wellness and what he’s done to play at a high level into his late 30s.

“Hopefully I can be a real ambassador for change in this area,” Brady said on PFT Live. “Outside of playing football, the one thing I love to do is to prepare for it.”

Brady predicted that in 5-10 years, many players and teams will be doing something similar.

The essence of Brady’s approach is to focus on pliability, as he used the examples of a demolition derby and car crash to explain how he prepares his body to absorb those impacts, and thus recover quicker from them to be available for the team the next week.

Tom Brady's passion for the game came through in recent interviews. "Outside of playing football, the one thing I love to do is to prepare for it," he said. EPA/Larry W. Smith

King put the podcasts into words in two pieces on TheMMQB.com -- recapping the comeback of Super Bowl LI, and then focusing more on bigger-picture topics -- but for those who have the time, there is something different about hearing Brady talk about the topics (part 1 and part 2) than simply reading his words. It was similar, and as expansive (if not more), as Brady’s weekly in-season interviews on sports radio WEEI’s “Kirk and Callahan Show."

In addition to Brady’s passion and voice inflection when speaking about being an ambassador, a few things that stood out to me: