Could Brian Daboll's departure open door for Chip Kelly to join Patriots?

Every Saturday in the offseason, one question from Twitter will be selected to expound upon based on a hot topic surrounding the New England Patriots:

@MikeReiss what happens to the #Patriots offensive staff now? Any chance of Chip Kelly? — Jacob Turner (@Jacobcturner16) February 18, 2017

Great question, Jacob. Chip Kelly visited the Patriots during the postseason after he had interviewed for the Jacksonville Jaguars offensive coordinator job and didn't get it. Because he has a home in New Hampshire, it was an easy visit and nothing specific to helping the team out. But it reflected the respect that Bill Belichick and others on staff have for Kelly to welcome him like that. He is well liked by the Patriots' staff.

Thus, Kelly could be a nice fit if Belichick doesn't see any of his young assistants ready to take on more responsibility. I wrote about this late Friday when the Brian Daboll news broke, as Belichick generally likes to groom young coaches and then promote them when opportunities arise. So the first question will be how Belichick assesses the readiness of coaching assistants Nick Caley, Mike Pellegrino and Cole Popovich, or the idea of moving assistant quarterbacks coach Jerry Schuplinski to tight ends.

But let's keep Kelly on the radar as well. It's a solid thought.