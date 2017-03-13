On same day he joins Patriots, Stephon Gilmore names baby daughter Gisele

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- Arriving home after signing a five-year, $65 million contract with the New England Patriots last Friday, cornerback Stephon Gilmore witnessed the birth of his daughter 45 minutes later. Then he and his wife Gabrielle chose the baby's name: Gisele.

Could it be any more perfect?

As it turned out, the Gilmores weren't naming their new bundle of joy after Gisele Bundchen, the wife of quarterback Tom Brady. It's just a happy coincidence; the two were looking a name that started with the letter "G".

Signed with the Patriots and my wife is having my daughter on the same day. What a Blessing 🙏🏾 — The Gilly Lock (@BumpNrunGilm0re) March 10, 2017

For Gilmore, who now is playing "Cover-2" with soon-to-be-2-year-old son Stephon Sebastian and baby Gisele Sienna, it was a day he'll never forget.

"A boy and a girl -- I have the best of both worlds," he said.

The MVP, of course, was Gabrielle. "She really waited on me to get back," he said.

As for the key stats, Gisele Sienna checked in at 7 pounds, 8 ounces.