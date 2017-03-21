Like a fan, Malcolm Mitchell has re-watched Super Bowl multiple times

ROXBURY -- New England Patriots wide receiver Malcolm Mitchell lived the euphoria of Super Bowl LI, and he's happily re-lived over the last six weeks.

"I've watched it 3-4 times," he said Monday with a smile.

No, it never gets old for him.

So what has stood out to him the most?

"Watching the SoundFX and how encouraged and motivated everybody was," he relayed at his reading rally. "I can say it, but I wasn't standing over there with the defense. I know the offensive side was motivated. Just to [watch it again] to see how motivated the entire team was, it kind of exemplifies how well we worked together that day."

The 6-foot-1, 200-pound Mitchell played a significant role. Limited to one catch for 7 yards in the first half, he had five for 63 yards in the second half as his knack for running effective comeback routes was tapped. As for what play might have been biggest in helping the Patriots overcome a 28-3 second-half deficit, Mitchell smiled on Monday.

"All of them," he replied. "In a game like that, every play counted.”

Mitchell, 23, is trying to make every day count during his offseason between his community work and football. He said he's spending the majority of his time this offseason in Georgia, where he'll train until coming back for the voluntary offseason program.

Summing up how things unfolded in 2016, Mitchell, the fourth-round pick from Georgia, said: "This season, I could have never predicted. But I'm thankful."

As for 2017, he added that he's excited to play alongside newly-acquired receiver Brandin Cooks, who he "grew up" watching while Cooks was at Oregon State and Mitchell was at Georgia. But the two haven't connected at this point.