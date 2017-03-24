After providing insurance, Michael Floyd could be squeezed out by Pats

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- Three Patriots-based follow-ups from ESPN.com senior writer John Clayton's ranking of the 20 best free agents available (Insider):

The return of Michael Floyd to the Patriots in 2017 is looking like a long shot. Charles Krupa/AP Photo

Looks like Floyd has been squeezed out. Wide receiver Michael Floyd (No. 12) might be the receiver most affected by the team's acquisition of Brandin Cooks in a trade. With Julian Edelman, Cooks, Chris Hogan and Malcolm Mitchell atop the depth chart -- and the club holding on to Danny Amendola in a reflection that they hope to work something out to keep him at a reduced salary -- there doesn't appear to be a spot for Floyd at this time. Floyd provided the Patriots with insurance and depth late last season and into the playoffs, but a return in 2017 now looks like a long shot.

18 rushing touchdowns doesn't get you what it used to. Running back LeGarrette Blount (No. 18), who is coming off one of the best seasons of his NFL career with 18 rushing touchdowns, hasn't been definitively linked to any club as an unrestricted free agent. My understanding is that the Patriots and Blount discussed his potential return but couldn't come to an agreement, and no other team has stepped up at this time to officially take Blount off the market. The Patriots signed running back Rex Burkhead (Bengals) and also have Dion Lewis, James White and D.J. Foster on the roster, but none of those players qualifies as a pure power back like Blount. If the Patriots don't draft a power back, and Blount still is available, perhaps the sides revisit things at that time.

Does Revis still have something to offer? When Darrelle Revis played for the Patriots in 2014, his 1-2 cornerback tandem with Brandon Browner helped the defense produce some impressive results in the second half of the season. If restricted free agent cornerback Malcolm Butler were to wind up elsewhere, some have speculated the team could consider bringing Revis back to fill the void. While that door might not be officially closed, I'd be surprised if it's a serious consideration at this point.