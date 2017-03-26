Want to make touchbacks a more exciting play? Consider this change

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- Quick-hit thoughts and notes around the New England Patriots and NFL:

1. Stephen Gostkowski’s powerful right leg could become more valuable to the Patriots if an unconventional rule is passed at this week’s NFL annual meeting. The rule would reward kickers who boot kickoffs through the uprights by spotting the football at the 20-yard line for a touchback instead of the 25.

Want to add more excitement to the kickoff? This proposal by the Washington Redskins could do it.

“I think it’s a great rule, a pretty neat idea to say ‘OK, it’s not just another touchback. Wow, there’s some skill involved, and we’re rewarding a guy for that,'” said Brad Seely, one of the NFL’s longest-tenured special teams coaches, who was with the Patriots from 1999-2008 and now enters his third season with the Oakland Raiders. "I think you’re really helping specialists because they are kind of devaluing those guys now."

Seely had previously been a proponent of having a touchback at the 20 (instead of the 25) if a kicker was able to boot the football out of the back of the end zone on the fly.

The rule about kickoffs through the uprights projects to face long odds, in part because it could create an unfair advantage for teams that play in domes or warmer environments year-round. Overall, discussions on those types of rules are the essence of what is set to unfold at the Arizona Biltmore over the next four days at the league meeting.

Here is how Seely views two other hot-button proposals on special teams:

Eliminating the leap on field-goal and PAT blocks: “I think it’s great that they take it out. We’re so worried about safety, and that is a dangerous play. It hasn’t happened yet, but somebody is going to get flipped and land straight on their head. I understand the excitement of the play and all those situations, but to me I think it’s better if we don’t have that be allowed. I have a hard time coaching my players to do something where they could get injured.”

Moving the touchback from the 20 to the 25-yard line permanently: “I kind of like the rule. As a coach, there is a little more strategy involved: ‘We’re playing this team, so let’s kick it short and see if we can cover it [and pin them deep]’ or ‘This team, they have a great returner, so we better try to hit it out of the end zone.’ Again, you’re rewarding a skill set that is being devalued by the NFL by having a great returner.”

2. From a Patriots media-specific perspective, the main thing to expect from Phoenix at the NFL’s annual meeting is owner Robert Kraft’s annual session with reporters (usually on Monday). Bill Belichick would normally be present at the AFC coaches breakfast Tuesday morning -- where last year he tested the durability of some audio recorders -- but he has relayed through a team spokesman that a scouting conflict will preclude him from taking part. The breakfast is not mandatory for coaches, who are simply encouraged to attend by the NFL. Belichick is still expected to be present at the annual meeting on Sunday and Monday.

3. One leftover from Belichick’s interview with Duke men’s basketball coach Mike Krzyzewski on Sirius XM College Sports Nation last week was on the importance of Gostkowski’s pop-up kickoffs and how they forced teams to return them. Krzyzewski was impressed with how Gostkowski and the coverage unit pinned the Atlanta Falcons deep in their territory late in Super Bowl LI, with Belichick agreeing and pointing out that the team’s season ended the way it started because Gostkowski’s skill in that area also showed up in the season opener against the Arizona Cardinals. Had Gostkowski not executed similarly in the opener, when Arizona's final drive started at its 8-yard line, a 47-yard potentially game-winning field-goal attempt that was no good could have instead been from around 30 yards. The biggest takeaway: Every yard counts and Gostkowski’s ability to place kickoffs between the goal line and 5-yard line with hang time had great value to the Patriots in 2016 -- from the opening game to the last game.

4. Ben Volin’s thorough, on-the-scene feature story on Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore in the Boston Globe painted a clear picture of what led to the Patriots’ willingness to open the financial vault, and also sparks the question: Why would Buffalo let Gilmore go? In addition to a tighter salary cap to manage, one thing to consider is that first-year Buffalo coach Sean McDermott comes from a zone-based system in Carolina that doesn’t place as high of a financial value on press man corners as it does on pass-rushers, as we saw with the Panthers’ decision to let cornerback Josh Norman go last year.

5. Like many others, ESPN analyst and Patriots Hall of Famer Tedy Bruschi called the Patriots’ signing of Gilmore surprising. “Everyone anticipated Malcolm [Butler], him getting a deal,” Bruschi said, before explaining why he enjoys free agency and the draft: “It’s all truth-based. A lot of head coaches get up to the podium and give you smoke screens the best they can, but then free agency and the draft comes around and players get the truth about how their teams feel about them by who they sign, which you find out real quick. For me, it was when they drafted Jerod Mayo 10th overall [in 2008] and I knew my time was coming.”

6a. One of the potential themes of the NFL’s annual meeting will be pace of the game, as the league has made it an initiative to explore ways to reduce downtime. One area that has been targeted is instant replay. Officials may no longer be making the sometimes-long trek under the hood to review plays, and instead may be consulting a handheld device on the sideline while communicating with NFL headquarters in New York (which will have final say on the call). If it seems like that wasn’t a big issue in Patriots games last year, it’s because it wasn’t. Belichick threw only one challenge flag all year (Week 3, Houston).

6b. One of the best things the NFL has going is how the playoff field has a significantly different look each year. NFL competition committee co-chairman Rich McKay pointed out last week that for the 27th straight year since the 12-team playoff format was introduced, there were at least four teams that qualified for the playoffs that weren’t in the postseason the previous year. That stat adds context to how impressive the Patriots’ consistent presence in the playoffs (14 of the last 16 years) has been.

7. There are always two sides to every trade, and the Patriots’ acquisition of defensive end Kony Ealy and a third-round pick (No. 72) from the Carolina Panthers in exchange for a second-rounder (No. 64) was easy to understand from New England’s perspective: They added an experienced pass-rusher at the bargain-basement salary of $803,660 in exchange for an eight-spot move down the draft board. As for the Panthers, Charlotte Observer beat man Joe Person cited Ealy’s “inconsistency and at-times stubborn stance to coaching” as a contributing factor to the team trading him. General manager Dave Gettleman, for his part, told reporters he liked gaining more flexibility with an additional second-round pick.

8. Cornerback Cyrus Jones, the Patriots’ top 2016 draft choice (60th overall) who had a rocky first year, is hoping to spark a turnaround in 2017. To do so, I’m told he has been training hard in New Jersey, with the goal to return to the club’s offseason program next month and, as someone close to him explained, “getting back to what the Patriots drafted him to be, a significant part of the team.”

9a. From the New England college football files: It's a weak 2017 draft class at offensive tackle, and it will be interesting to see how that affects Harvard's Max Rich, who wasn’t invited to the NFL combine but has a desirable physical makeup and intangibles that could earn him late-round/undrafted-free-agent consideration from clubs. At Harvard’s pro day March 13, Rich, of Portland, Oregon, measured 6-foot-7 1/4 and 311 pounds, had 25 repetitions on the bench press and timed well in speed and agility drills.

9b. Did You Know: The Patriots have 16 first-team All-Pro selections via the draft since 2000, which ranks behind only the Panthers (18), Cowboys (17) and Seahawks (17), according to ESPN’s Stats & Information. In addition, the Patriots’ 63 Pro Bowl selections via the draft since 2000 is a league-leading total, followed by the Cowboys (62) and Chargers (50).

10. Belichick’s presence at college pro days generally draws a significant media response given his standing as the NFL’s top coach (e.g. Ohio State on Thursday; Michigan on Friday), but it was the final trip of this past week that undoubtedly meant more to him than anything else. On Saturday, which was also his son Stephen’s 30th birthday, Belichick was in his native Annapolis and watched Navy take on Holy Cross in women’s lacrosse action. Holy Cross, of course, is coached by his daughter, Amanda. It wasn’t the result Holy Cross was hoping for (17-6 loss), but one has to imagine it was still a special day for Belichick because it combined two of the most important things in his life.