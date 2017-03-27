Rob Gronkowski: 'Can't wait to compete again and play ball'

PHOENIX -- New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski hasn't played a game since November, and his return to action can't come soon enough for him. He shared his thoughts on Twitter late Sunday night.

Having fun and all these days but literally can't wait to compete again and play ball. Miss it. Been to long. — Rob Gronkowski (@RobGronkowski) March 27, 2017

Gronkowski has been a regular at the team's facility this offseason, working hard behind the scenes after undergoing back surgery. His return in 2017 will bolster the Patriots' offense, which this offseason has added receiver Brandin Cooks, tight end Dwayne Allen and running back Rex Burkhead.