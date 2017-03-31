Tom Brady receives $14 million deferred signing-bonus payment Friday

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- It’s been a good offseason for Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, who is coming off the fifth Super Bowl championship of his illustrious career and had a pair of stolen Super Bowl jerseys recovered after a month-plus search. The Patriots also acquired wide receiver Brandin Cooks in a trade with the Saints, adding a dynamic 23-year-old playmaker to an offense that finished third in points per game last season.

Friday, the 39-year-old quarterback is due a $14 million deferred signing bonus stemming from a contract extension he signed with the team last offseason.

As part of that deal, Brady received a signing bonus of $28 million in total, paid out in two installments, one at the time of signing plus the $14 million due today.

It’s not uncommon for teams to pay out large signing or roster bonuses in multiple payments, as it’s a method of cash-flow management. Deferred payments have no impact on a team’s salary cap. Brady’s deferred payment of $14 million mirrors that due to Colts quarterback Andrew Luck, who signed an extension last June that included a $32 million signing bonus, paid out in two installments.

The good times continue to roll for Brady.