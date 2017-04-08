        <
          Still room for LeGarrette Blount in New England if contract expectation is lowered

          Every Saturday in the offseason, one question from Twitter will be selected to expound upon based on a hot topic surrounding the New England Patriots:

          Thomas, the Patriots absolutely have room for at least one more running back, if not two or three. Expect them to make those additions between now and when the 90-man roster is ultimately filled by the end of April/early May. So the potential return of LeGarrette Blount has less to do with space on the roster than it does a difference of opinion on his value as it relates to a contract.

          As Blount said Wednesday night at the Celtics-Cavaliers game, he is looking for the Patriots to give him "some money." I'll take it one step further: What he's most likely looking for is more guaranteed money after a season in which he rushed for 18 touchdowns.

          The sides obviously haven't reached a compromise in that area, and my sense is that the Patriots won't be budging much off where they are, even if Blount ultimately gets a better offer elsewhere. With that, they assume the risk of losing Blount, who hasn't decisively been connected to any other club.

          This year's draft features a deep running-back class, and even if Blount is ultimately back, I still think the Patriots will strongly consider adding a running back.

