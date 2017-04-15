Would Bill Belichick consider GM-type role with Patriots after retirement?

Every Saturday in the offseason, one question from Twitter will be selected to expound upon based on a hot topic surrounding the New England Patriots:

@MikeReiss @CNBC @PowerLunch Hey Mike, any chance that when Bill eventually retires as coach he might stay on as GM or in some other front office capacity? — JT (@JshHardy) April 13, 2017

JT, let's look at this in multiple layers, first focusing on the "when" of potential retirement, and then the "if" Bill Belichick would ever consider this type of scenario.

In his CNBC interview, Belichick -- who turns 65 on Sunday -- said: "I am kind of shortsighted here, so I’m good, certainly good here this year, good for a while. I like what I am doing. I enjoy all parts of the game -- the team building, training camp, game days, the excitement of Sunday … it beats working."

So we're still a little ways off from a Belichick coaching retirement.

As for if he would consider a GM-type role when that time comes, my initial sense is that he always would be available as an informal adviser for his successor, but that he wouldn't view an official role as being in the best interests of that coach (or the franchise). That coach is going to have to fill the biggest coaching shoes anyone has ever had to in franchise history, and the idea that Belichick would still be around in some form might make it harder to do so.

So I think Belichick, who always talks about making decisions that are in the best interest of the team, would believe that removing himself from the picture entirely is the right decision.