Unlike with Chris Hogan, Patriots forced to wait on Mike Gillislee call

Every Saturday in the offseason, one question from Twitter will be selected to expound upon based on a hot topic surrounding the New England Patriots:

@MikeReiss Mike do u think the Bills will match on Gillislie?thanks in advance. — steve white (@stevewh73206694) April 22, 2017

Steve, the Buffalo Bills have until Monday to make the decision on whether to match the Patriots' offer to running back Mike Gillislee, and it looks as though they might take this right up to the deadline. I think it's timely to point out the Bills didn't do that last year when New England signed restricted free-agent receiver Chris Hogan to an offer sheet. In that situation, the club was decisive in reporting to the NFL almost immediately that it wouldn't match Hogan's offer sheet.

I've wondered if the Bills delaying the decision is an indication of their intention to match the offer to Gillislee, but obviously don't know that for sure. I've also wondered if having Hogan stolen away from them might also influence their decision-making with Gillislee.

So from a gut-feeling perspective, I probably lean slightly more in the direction that Buffalo might be more inclined to match.

Then again, one informed opinion in Buffalo pointed out that the Bills have just six draft picks and by not matching the offer, they would pick up a seventh, which could be appealing to them.

Those are some of the dynamics in play as we get closer to Monday's deadline for the decision. By that point, there will be no more guesswork.