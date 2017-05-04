Patriots to take a look at trick-shot kicker with unusual story

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- For a reminder that the New England Patriots look for talent in unconventional places, consider the story of kicker Josh Gable.

The Nebraska native didn’t play football in college but has been crushing it for the Nebraska Danger of the Indoor Football League. Now the Patriots are scheduled to take a look.

The Patriots’ connection to Gable, which was reported last week by the local ABC affiliate in Nebraska, also highlighted his participation in the Spring League, an independent developmental league that completed its inaugural season last month.

Gable’s agent, Brad Berkowitz, said Wednesday he believes Gable is capable of kicking in the NFL and just needs a chance. The Patriots are curious enough to have invited Gable to their upcoming minicamp, which includes rookies.

Berkowitz has aggressively pursued NFL opportunities for the 26-year-old Gable and says multiple teams have inquired. As part of his sales pitch, he has relayed numerous videos, with two notable ones showing Gable cranking an 80-yard field goal and showcasing his accuracy by consistently nailing tall light poles, and doing so midway up the poles.

Other videos show Gable doing various tricks.

There is his Thanksgiving trick shot.

There's his “post accuracy” work.

And then there's the one of him kicking from an angle beyond the track that circles the field.

As for Gable’s unique football story, Berkowitz helps fill in some of the details.

Gable played high school football in Nebraska and made second-team all-state as a freshman and first-team all-state as a sophomore and senior. He didn’t play as a junior because he elected to work out with the US national soccer team instead.

After high school, Gable signed to play First Division soccer in Italy. He was loaned out for a few years, playing in both Belgium and Italy.

Upon his return to the United States, he played for the Iowa Barnstormers of the Indoor Football League in 2015 before hooking on with the Danger this year. That team is a better fit for him because it plays closer to his home. The goal posts are closer together in indoor football than in the NFL, and Gable was named Special Teams Player of the Week in late March when he went 7-of-7 on extra points and converted both of his field-goal attempts.

His next stop: Foxborough, Massachusetts, to chase a dream of playing in the NFL.