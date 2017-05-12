Patriots add new opponent for 2017: The 'Madden Curse'

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- Depending on the viewpoint, one could say the New England Patriots added a new opponent to their 2017 schedule with Friday's news that quarterback Tom Brady is on the cover of Madden18.

Is the "Madden Curse" really something to be worried about?

Brady had some fun with it in a Facebook video, but the majority of reaction posted to my Twitter feed was not humorous.

A sampling:

Tom I can't believe you've done this https://t.co/8mxPAP6gN4 — Rhetticus Finch (@RJohnElvisT) May 12, 2017

Well, now I'm even more glad they kept Jimmy Garoppolo. That Madden curse is real, man. https://t.co/xbvvchwee5 — rachel march (@rachelmarch) May 12, 2017

@MikeReiss @PatriotsHaven He won't and our season is officially a wash. Gotdamnit! Just hand your ACL to Goodell, why don't you? 🙄 — Out Rae Geous (@_TheOpinion) May 12, 2017

As others have noted, the so-called curse didn't play a factor with Odell Beckham Jr., Calvin Johnson and Richard Sherman in recent years. But some also pointed out that more recently, last year, New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski was on the cover and ultimately landed on season-ending injured reserve.

One follower asked my thoughts on this, and the response was straight-forward: Would have advised against it. Why introduce the possibility at all?

The line of thinking is aligned with former Patriots assistant to the coaching staff Michael Lombardi, who tweeted: "I love the man, don't like this ..."

One other reaction that caught my attention:

When you see Brady is on the Madden cover... pic.twitter.com/SPmBiwWPzN — Everything Buffalo (@EverythingBuf) May 12, 2017

So for those who view things similarly, it's an added opponent for 2017: Brady vs. the so-called "Madden Curse."

It's on.