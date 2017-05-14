Tom Brady shares his heartfelt Mother's Day message

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- On Mother's Day, New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady posted a family photo on Instagram with a heartfelt message to his mother, Galynn.

Happy Mother's Day Mom. Looking at this photo makes us all so proud. Without you none of this is possible. You are the kindest, gentlest, most loving mother a son could ever ask for. You have taught us what strength really means. Family is everything. We all love you so much. A post shared by Tom Brady (@tombrady) on May 14, 2017 at 9:26am PDT

The photo, of course, was taken the day before Super Bowl LI. On that day, Brady had also posted another photo on Instagram.

Brady had said he was playing Super Bowl LI for his mother, as it was the first game she had been able to attend all season.

"She's been going through chemotherapy and radiation. And she made the effort to come with his dad," Patriots owner Robert Kraft told ESPN's Sal Paolantonio at the Super Bowl. "So I said, 'You gotta win this one for Mom.' And I was thinking about that in the second half with the score where it was. But we never gave up believing in Tommy."