With a mindset to dominate, Kony Ealy goes all-in with the Patriots

Let's bring you right into the Patriots press conference room as DE Kony Ealy arrives with a smile for his first in-person interview with reporters since being acquired from Carolina. Video by Mike Reiss (0:42)

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- Defensive end Kony Ealy is all-in with the New England Patriots.

"I'm very excited. I love it here. I love the people," Ealy said Tuesday during a break in voluntary offseason work. "The program, as far as how Coach Belichick runs it, everybody buys in. You can see the difference between that."

Ealy spent his first three NFL seasons with the Carolina Panthers, who in March traded him and a third-round pick (No. 72) in exchange for a second-round pick (No. 64).

While Panthers general manager Dave Gettleman might object, some view the trade of gaining eight spots in the draft as essentially giving Ealy away.

In a March 24 story in the Charlotte Observer, reporter Joseph Person wrote that Ealy's "inconsistency and at-times stubborn stance to coaching" convinced the team to move on. Later that month at the NFL annual meeting, Panthers coach Ron Rivera said Ealy still has his best football ahead of him and the key for him in New England will be listening to coaches.

That hasn't seemed to be a problem.

Ealy repeated the word "process" multiple times on Tuesday, saying what he's experiencing with the Patriots is "totally, totally different" but it's a "good different." The attention to detail preached by Bill Belichick, on and off the field, is what Ealy said stands out to him.

As for Belichick, Ealy initially laughed when asked if there is anything about him that has been a surprise.

"A little bit. You hear a lot of things before you come in to an opposing team, especially the Patriots, a great team, a great organization," Ealy answered. "But you can see why they win so much, why we win so much, obviously now that I'm a Patriot. So when you get here, you experience your own little experience, as far as in the system. That's the only surprise, as far as the rumors you hear before you join the team."

Ealy potentially has some position flexibility depending on how the defense aligns. He was primarily a 4-3 defensive end in Carolina, but could possibly have some 3-4 outside linebacker-type responsibilities in the Patriots' multiple scheme.

Wherever he lines up, Ealy is keeping things simple.

"I just want to dominate whatever position I'm in," he said. "If you take that approach, good things will happen for you. …

"Competition is going to be at an all-time high at all times and I think that's good. It motivates guys to do better, not just to try to beat each other out, but to try to work together and push forward. If you take that approach to the process, everything will come out the way you want it."