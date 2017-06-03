Are Patriots' backups better than some teams' starters?

Every Saturday in the offseason, one question from Twitter will be selected to expound upon based on a hot topic surrounding the New England Patriots:

@MikeReiss How many teams would rather Pats 2nd team of Garoppolo, Gillislee, Mitchell, Amendola, Hawkins and Allen than their own starters? — Brendan Hanlon (@bhanlon156) May 29, 2017

Brendan, this was a fun exercise to go through with every NFL depth chart and ask the question of whether the Patriots' skill-position players on the second unit trump other teams' top units. While Mike Gillislee might be considered more of a starter to me, the feeling is that James White or Dion Lewis included in this analysis wouldn't dramatically alter the outlook.

Something like this is always going to be subject to debate -- a lot of it depends on how strongly one views Jimmy Garoppolo as a franchise quarterback -- but five teams stood out to me as those who might fall into that category: the Chicago Bears, Cleveland Browns, San Francisco 49ers, New York Jets and Los Angeles Rams.

The Browns, 49ers and Jets are the strongest candidates, primarily because they are still looking for their franchise quarterback. The Bears and Rams believe they have theirs, but it's still unknown if they truly do (although their strong running back personnel warrant respect).

One of the reasons the list didn't have more teams was that I was swayed by one superstar player on other teams, or those with entrenched high-level quarterbacks, which more often than not took those clubs out of contention. I had 20 teams in that category.

To me, the Baltimore Ravens, Jacksonville Jaguars, Denver Broncos, Kansas City Chiefs and Minnesota Vikings were closer calls, but ultimately, I felt they had one or two things going for them that give them an edge.