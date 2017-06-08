Tom Brady's work with Rex Burkhead highlights focus on teaching

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick regularly makes the point that spring practices are more for teaching than evaluating.

“Nobody’s going to make the team out here in this week or next week,” he reminded reporters on Wednesday. “It’s not what this is for, but it will put them in position to compete later on, and then we’ll see what happens.”

That’s not to say there isn’t some spirited competition on the field, or that players can get by without a high level of mental focus and physical execution.

But the focus is on going through the foundation of the playbook in spring practices so that when players return for the start of training camp in late July, it won’t be new to them as the competitive intensity rises.

On Wednesday, I watched an example of this unfold as pass-catching running backs worked with quarterback Tom Brady. The practice highlighted the focus on teaching, as offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels was right in the middle of things. It also showed how much Brady demands precise route-running and also regularly plays the role of teacher.

It was early in practice, and running back Rex Burkhead followed James White, Dion Lewis and D.J. Foster to take a repetition. He started to come in motion from left to right, and then at the snap, he ran a route up the middle of the field before quickly planting his right foot into the ground and breaking toward the left sideline.

It wasn’t quite the way McDaniels and Brady expected it to be run.

QB Tom Brady and RB Rex Burkhead are in the early stages of developing a rapport ... pic.twitter.com/rTqq8h4wVG — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) June 8, 2017

So before the horn sounded to signal the next drill in practice, Brady summoned Burkhead to run it again. The results improved.

... which means sometimes working on the same thing more than once in a teaching-camp setting. pic.twitter.com/TOxFVJLQ1N — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) June 8, 2017

Burkhead later went on to catch a handful of passes in team drills, his performance catching the eye of some onlookers. He and Brady are in the early stages of building a rapport, and usually those who have succeeded in doing so with the 17-year veteran are those who can take hard coaching and teaching to make them better.

Wednesday seemed to show that Burkhead embraces that approach. In an interview with reporters, he pointed out that a key is to “learn from your mistakes.”

“If you make one, don’t do it again ... move on and keep going forward,” he said.