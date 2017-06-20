With 79 days to NFL opener, timely to revisit Tom Brady's deep-ball rise

Field Yates and Dan Graziano looks at the potential impact of Tom Brady's visit to China and what that means for the future of the NFL in international markets. (1:31)

Will there be an NFL game in China? (1:31)

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- There are 79 days until the New England Patriots host the Kansas City Chiefs in the NFL opening game, and as part of an ongoing countdown, ESPN’s Stats & Information has produced a numbers-based theme to mark each day.

As for the number 79, here’s the notable nugget: Tom Brady’s 79-yard touchdown pass to receiver Chris Hogan against the Baltimore Ravens on Dec. 12, 2016 was his longest scoring pass since an 81-yard connection to receiver Aaron Dobson on Nov. 3, 2013 against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

This provides a springboard to revisit, at this slower time on the NFL calendar, how Brady’s long ball has improved in recent years.

Consider these stats dug up by Jason Starrett of ESPN’s Stats & Information:

In 2016, Brady completed 44 percent of pass attempts thrown at least 20 yards downfield. That was Brady’s highest percentage since 2007, when Randy Moss’ presence helped him complete 44.4 percent of such throws.

Brady ranked eighth in the NFL among quarterbacks on throws 20 or more yards downfield last season.

He completed 33 percent of those throws in 2015 (tied for 22nd in NFL), 28 percent in 2014 (No. 28 ranking) and 25 percent in 2013 (No. 34 ranking).

Brady had seven touchdown passes on throws 20 yards or more downfield last season, his highest total since the 2012 season (also 7.) That total was one more than he had in the previous two seasons combined.

Brady was one of only two players last season with at least seven touchdowns and one or fewer interceptions on 2-yard throws. Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (10 TDs, 0 INT) was the other.

When this topic was brought up to coach Bill Belichick at one point last season, he made the point that a quarterback’s deep-ball efficiency is tied to a receiver’s ability to get behind the defense.

The addition of Hogan, in particular, helped Brady in that area.