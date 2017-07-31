Patriots get history lesson watching Hagler-Hearns boxing match

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- The 1985 fight between boxers Marvin Hagler and Thomas Hearns is considered by many to be the best of all time, and New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick made it part of the team's agenda over the weekend.

On Saturday night, players watched Hagler in action, and then received an in-person visit from him at Sunday's practice. Hagler addressed the team shortly thereafter.

Patriots owner Robert Kraft talks with boxing great Marvin Hagler after practice. Hagler will be speaking with the Patriots team at 1:30 p.m. ET. He said the team was watching his fights last night. Mike Reiss, ESPN Staff Writer

"Generally when that happens, the guys learn how to get mean real quick," Hagler said with a smile. "That's what I understand, and they seem to be very appreciative of it. It picks up their morale and it's a nice honor that they look at me like that."

The fight with Hearns lasted only three rounds but was filled with electrifying action and referred to as "The War." Even today, Hagler said, "Every day, people remember that fight, talking to me."

That now includes the Patriots as well.

After Sunday's practice, Hagler spent time talking on the field with Belichick, Patriots owner Robert Kraft, quarterback Tom Brady and defensive coordinator Matt Patricia.

As for what he talked about with Brady, Hagler said, "It's unbelievable, just watching the Super Bowl last year, and now he's getting up there in age a little bit, so he wanted to know how it feels to get out of the game because he's going to be 40 pretty soon. He doesn't look it. It looks like he can still do it again this year, which I'm going to be watching, all the way to Europe."

Hagler, 64, retired from boxing when he was 32 and has been in film making since. He said his goal is to make one more movie.

Born in New Jersey but considered a "Boston boy" after moving to Brockton, Massachusetts, soon after, Hagler relayed that he has been a Patriots fan for much of his life. It had been a while since he addressed a professional sports team, with the last time coming years ago with the NHL's Boston Bruins.