Rob Gronkowski's gift to Tom Brady on his 40th birthday: Touchdowns

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski marvels at quarterback Tom Brady turning back the clock, and so on Brady's 40th birthday on Thursday, he knows exactly what to get him.

"I get him touchdowns," Gronkowski said Wednesday with a smile. "You've got to catch the ball. That's all he wants -- his receivers, tight ends, running backs to catch the ball."

Gronkowski has been doing plenty of that through the first six practices of training camp, four of which have been held in full pads. Returning from back surgery that limited his 2016 season to eight games, Gronkowski said his prior injury has responded well.

"I'm good to go, out there every play," he said, highlighting how he hasn't had any restrictions. "Whatever they need me to do."

Gronkowski said Wednesday's practice, which was held in 90-degree heat and humid conditions, was just what was needed from a conditioning standpoint. As he finished his media interview, he showed his size 16 cleats to a few reporters and how sweat was dripping through them.

Gronkowski, 28, has made a full commitment to working at Brady's TB12 Sports Therapy Center, which he believes is helping his health. Meanwhile, he can't believe his quarterback is about to say hello to 40.

"It's pretty wild," he said. "Today is his last day in his 30s. There's nowhere else he wants to spend it besides the football field. But it's just unbelievable how he's turning 40 and just where he's at right now is just unreal."