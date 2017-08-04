With Coldplay at Gillette Stadium, Tom Brady is ready to rock out

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady plans to rock out on Friday night, and all he has to do is take a few steps out of the team's locker room to do so, as Coldplay is performing at Gillette Stadium.

"They’re one of my favorite bands, so it's pretty convenient tonight," Brady said Friday after the team's intrasquad scrimmage. "I think I might try to sneak out there. I'd like to be out there. I think we have meetings to a certain point, but after that, I'd love to see it."

Coldplay will be performing for Tom Brady and thousands of other fans on Friday night at Gillette Stadium. EPA/Dan Peled

At last year's Coldplay concert at Gillette, lead singer Chris Martin endorsed the Patriots to win the Super Bowl. Perhaps Martin will renew that endorsement Friday night, with Brady in attendance.

During his news conference on Friday, Brady said he hopes to attend the Coldplay show. The news conference was Brady's first since Feb. 6, the day after the Patriots' Super Bowl victory.

Here are a few notable nuggets from Brady:

Ribbed by Garoppolo and Brissett on his birthday: Brady turned 40 on Thursday, and he said he received a cake from Patriots backup quarterbacks Jimmy Garoppolo, 25, and Jacoby Brissett, 23. According to Brady, the cake had one word written on it: Old.

40 doesn't feel any different: The first question Brady was asked centered around how he feels now that he's 40. "I woke up today feeling like I did yesterday morning and the day before that, so it was good," he said. "So many people came out and wished me a happy birthday, so it was very nice. I had a lot of support, and [it's] fun to be on the field. It's where I've been for a long time. I enjoyed it."

Playing until mid-40s remains the goal: As for how much longer he plans to play, Brady said, "I just love doing it. Again, I've never thought about not playing. At least until my mid-40s, I said, so that's a pretty good goal in and of itself, and then we'll see when I get there. But it's been so fun. Football's been such a rewarding part of my life. I fell in love with the game when I was young, and I'm still in love with it today. It was, outside of my family, my first love. To get here and come out and play with the teammates I do and the coaches, and represent this team and organization, has been a dream come true. I'm a long ways from California, but I made this my home and I love coming out here and practicing and getting ready to play."

Connecting with Favre: When the topic turned to people he's spoken with about playing into his 40s, Brady mentioned Brett Favre. The two connected through former Patriots assistant Brian Daboll, who coached Favre with the Jets. "I've become friends with Brett," Brady said. "He's been someone that I've always talked to, so I really enjoy it. I just loved his style. I admired him for so long. We talked about certain things, but yeah, I mean, he was incredible playing as an older quarterback, and he still had a great love for the game. He was a phenomenal player. I always looked up to him."