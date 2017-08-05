What are Robert Kraft's chances for induction into the Hall of Fame?

Every Saturday, we'll lead off the day with a question on Twitter on a hot topic surrounding the New England Patriots.

@MikeReiss ever considered putting Mr Kraft in the HOF? My God, as a 32 season tix holder, if it wasn't for him, we wouldn't have all this. — steve samborsky (@stevesam1) August 4, 2017

Steve, I wasn't 100 percent certain if this was in reference to the Patriots Hall of Fame or Pro Football Hall of Fame, but it's a timely question nonetheless given that it's Pro Football Hall of Fame weekend.

If it's the Patriots Hall of Fame, the way I look at it is that Kraft is already in because the Hall is his creation. It's a slam dunk.

As for the Pro Football Hall of Fame, I solicited the viewpoint of a handful of voters and this is the sense I got: Kraft should get in, but it just might take a little time. He falls into the "contributor" category that was created three years ago to help with the logjam of worthy candidates. This is the category that Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is being inducted into the Hall of Fame this year. Former general managers Ron Wolf and Bill Polian, and owner Eddie DeBartolo Jr. were previously inducted in this category.

To me, Kraft's candidacy is on par, if not exceeds, those in that group.

Keeping the Patriots in New England when they were a threat to leave for St. Louis, playing a major role in helping end the lockout in 2011, and the Patriots' five Super Bowl championships and impressive won-loss record in his tenure are among the strengths of his candidacy. Two ambassador trips to Israel he led with Pro Football Hall of Famers are also part of his contributions, among other things, such as playing a pivotal role in the tremendous financial growth of the league's television contracts.

As for competition, former NFL commissioner Paul Tagliabue, Denver Broncos owner Pat Bowlen, longtime Cowboys personnel czar Gil Brandt and late New York Giants general manager George Young were a few names that were mentioned in discussions with Pro Football Hall of Fame voters as those part of a logjam of worthy contributor candidates. That's why some stressed patience regarding how quickly Kraft might finally break through.