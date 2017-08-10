Nate Solder likely to headline lengthy list of Patriots not playing vs. Jaguars

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- With the New England Patriots playing host to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Thursday night in the preseason opener, let's lead the day off from Gillette Stadium with a bonus mailbag question.

@MikeReiss Mike, would you happen to have a list of inactives for tonight, even if it's just a guess? — Bill O'Brien (@Bill_OB_) August 10, 2017

Bill, there are two categories in which players can be categorized to answer this question: Those who aren't cleared physically to play and those who are, but might still be held out of the game for precautionary reasons.

Let's start with those who appear to fall into the first category of not being cleared physically to play. Based on practice, we won't see the following players tonight:

It is possible that TE Matt Lengel and WR Devin Lucien will be part of that group, as they didn't take part in Wednesday's walk-through.

As for the players who might fall into the second category -- those who are held out for precautionary reasons -- this is less certain and more of a coach's decision. I believe those who would fall into that category include: