Bill Belichick: No concern practicing with Texans, the Patriots' Week 3 opponent

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W.Va. -- The New England Patriots visit the Houston Texans on Tuesday for the first of two days of joint practices, leading up to Saturday's preseason meeting. This is a bit unusual because the teams also play each other in the third week of the regular season. But Bill Belichick has no concerns about anything compromising his club when the game truly counts.

"Honestly, I don't think it's that big of a deal," Belichick said before the team arrived at The Greenbrier, where the Texans have been holding their training camp for the first time. "I mean, I think this is another event that's hyped up by a lot more of the people who are watching it than the people who are involved with it. Look, we played this team three times in the last two years. Half their coaching staff coached here. It's not a big secret how we run a certain play or how we coach a certain defense, and I'm sure they're coaching it the same way when we played against them. That's not really what this practice is about. It's not what the middle of August is about."

Belichick then detailed how he views this time of year.

For Bill Belichick, having his Patriots practice with the Texans -- their Week 3 foes -- is simply about getting better by working with tough opposition. Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports

"It's about building your team's conditioning, building your team's fundamentals, building your team's awareness, having them learn to play together with each other against good competition," he said. "That's what we're going to do this week. We're not going to show them our triple reverse, and they're not going to show their triple safety blitz and a bunch of other garbage. That's not what this is about. It wouldn't be about that with any team, but it's certainly not about that with these guys.

"They're a tough, sound, fundamental football team. We've seen that and we know that from their coaching staff and the way they prepare and the way they coach and the way we've competed against them. This is about us trying to get better, them trying to get better, and when we play each other in the regular season, then we'll game plan and we'll strategize and we'll do everything we can do to try to win the game. They'll do the same thing. That's not really what this week is about. Honest to God, [head coach] Bill [O'Brien] and [defensive coordinator] Mike [Vrabel] probably know our calls as well as we know them, and I'm sure we know a lot of the ones that they use because they're the same ones that we use, but that's so overrated, in my opinion. Not in everybody else's, but in mine. I'm just trying to get our team better this week. That's what we're going to go down there and do. The rest of it, I say, is like way less than 1 percent in my mind."

This is a carbon copy situation to what the Patriots and Buccaneers did in 2013, when New England hosted Tampa Bay for joint practices during the second week of the preseason, then hosted the Bucs in the third week of the regular season. Just as Belichick has a trust built with O'Brien, the same is true with Greg Schiano, who was the Buccaneers' coach that year.

The Patriots beat the Buccaneers 23-3 in that regular-season game.

Prior to the joint practices that year, Belichick struck a similar note to what he has this week. He wasn't concerned about revealing too much to a future foe.

"I don't think right now that's what we're worried about. We're trying to improve our team," he said in 2013. "We've got a lot of work to do, and I think we can get better this week working against the Bucs, and that's what we're about. We'll worry about five, six weeks from now whenever that gets here."