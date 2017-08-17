Tom Brady on training camp at 40: 'Easier now than it's ever been'

Tom Brady, now 40 years old, has expressed a desire to play into his mid-40s. He might not be the last QB in this era with such a long career. (1:00)

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W.Va. -- New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady might have turned 40 earlier this month, but the grind of training camp has never felt less extreme to him.

"It's a lot easier for me now than it's ever been," Brady said after the Patriots and the Houston Texans finished up their second of two joint practices Wednesday at The Greenbrier. "I feel like my routine is better than it's ever been. When you're younger, you don't know what to do. After 17 years, going into my 18th year, I know how to prepare."

What has resulted is Brady feeling like he's in solid physical condition.

Tom Brady says he's never sore during training camp and could practice twice a day if it was allowed. AP Photo/Chris Jackson

"I'm never sore," he said. "I could practice every day. I could practice twice a day if they'd let us do that, but that's not the way it goes anymore. It's just fun being out here competing. That's what us football players are here for. It's football season -- we go out and compete."

For Brady, it also means to continually fine-tune his mechanics. He had reminders for himself on his left wristband during Wednesday's practice, which highlighted his rotation, being on his toes and bending his knees.

Asked if there is any part of throwing mechanics that are more important than others, or might require more work, Brady relayed how he works on them every day.

"For every player it's a little bit different depending on how you grew up learning," he said. "I'm always trying to be more efficient and more accurate, more velocity. I feel like I'm at a good place. Sometimes you get out of rhythm and you've got to find your rhythm back. Usually I know exactly what I need to do when I can see the flight of the ball. It's always a work in progress."