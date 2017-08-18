How Patriots could fill void left by Derek Rivers' injury

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – The New England Patriots fear a season-ending knee injury for top draft pick Derek Rivers – the defensive end from Youngstown State (third round, No. 83 overall) -- which sparks an obvious follow-up question: Where does the team go from here?

Defensive end was arguably the team’s thinnest position before Rivers’ significant left knee injury. Rivers projected to be part of a rotation at the position -- where his primary asset as a high-motor pass-rusher could be tapped -- while also chipping in on special teams.

As Bill Belichick often says, there are many avenues to add players to a team, and here are some of the things that jump to the forefront with this specific situation:

Free agent DE Dwight Freeney was last seen creating havoc for Tom Brady and the Patriots in the Super Bowl. Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

A potential Rob Ninkovich return. Part of the reason the Patriots are thin at the position is that Ninkovich, the respected veteran, retired at the outset of training camp. Sometimes a player’s body can feel refreshed after not going through training camp. Would the Patriots consider enticing Ninkovich out of retirement? Would Ninkovich consider it? Ninkovich has remained around the team since his retirement.

Light free-agent market. There aren’t many options in unrestricted free agency. When Ninkovich initially retired, the possibility of Dwight Freeney was highlighted. Perhaps the Patriots would consider him after seeing him in Super Bowl LI, when he looked 27 instead of 37. Veterans Paul Kruger and Mario Williams are other well-known names on the market.

In-house possibilities. The Patriots’ defensive scheme is multiple, so when considering in-house options, some linebackers could pick up some of the slack. Captain Dont'a Hightower (6-3, 265) six-year veteran Shea McClellin (6-3, 250), fourth-year player Kyle Van Noy (6-3, 243) and undrafted rookie Harvey Langi (6-2, 252) have the combination of power and athleticism to potentially see time on the edge, depending on the scheme. Heavier defensive linemen such as veteran free-agent signing Lawrence Guy (6-4, 305) and undrafted rookie Adam Butler (6-5, 300) are more likely to be covered by another player at the end of the line of scrimmage than be a real consideration to play a Rivers-like role at end.

Trade market. The Patriots have been one of the NFL’s most active teams on the trade market under Belichick, swinging in-season deals that have brought key contributors aboard, such as defensive tackle Akiem Hicks and linebackers Akeem Ayers and Jonathan Casillas. Pro personnel director Dave Ziegler is likely exploring options around the league to see what might be available.