Identifying potential DE trade targets for Patriots around the NFL

Every Saturday, some hot topics around the Patriots will be explored in the form of a mailbag:

@MikeReiss Good Morning Mike. Not to knee jerk but I have to think we look to make a trade/ FA pickup DE. Anyone via trade you see viable? — Daniel Justice (@JUST_ICE_LIFE) August 18, 2017

Daniel, it is a fun exercise to go around the NFL and identify potential targets who might be falling out of favor with their clubs or could be caught in a scheme change and potentially have less value to their teams than perhaps they once did. Whether those players would be available is unknown, but here are four players I’d inquire about if I were calling on behalf of the Patriots:

Jeremiah Attaochu (Chargers) – A second-round pick in 2014 out of Georgia Tech, the 6-foot-3, 252-pound Attaochu has played in 34 games and has 10 sacks. The Chargers, now running a 4-3 system similar to Seattle under new coordinator Gus Bradley, have two top-of-the-line ends in Melvin Ingram and Joey Bosa.

Eli Harold (49ers) – The 6-foot-3, 265-pound Harold entered the NFL as a 2015 third-round pick out of Virginia and falls into the tweener category of defensive end/linebacker. How he fits in San Francisco has been an evolving story, given the franchise’s frequent coaching changes. The 49ers, like the Chargers, are adopting a Seahawks-type 4-3 scheme under new coordinator Robert Saleh and Harold is currently listed as a backup. The 49ers could use a boost at cornerback, where the Patriots have some depth.

Michael Johnson (Bengals) – Possibly falling into the category of a player whose current salary doesn’t match his production, the 6-foot-7, 280-pound Johnson might be an interesting target if the Bengals would consider moving him. The Bengals have some young defensive ends who might be ready to take on larger roles behind Carlos Dunlap and Johnson. Johnson checks off all the boxes from a physical measurement standpoint, has been especially durable over his career and has 39 career sacks.

Kerry Wynn (Giants) – The Patriots hosted him on a free-agent visit in April, which indicates a prior level of interest. The 6-foot-5, 264-pound Wynn enters his fourth NFL season (2014 undrafted free agent out of Richmond) and has played in 34 career games (seven starts). He is off to a good start in 2017 after a strong preseason opener that included a sack and quarterback hit that led to an interception. The Giants are deep along the defensive line.

Do you think they would slide Hightower to end? He is a trouble for the O-line off the edge. Or, would they go to a 3-4? — The Ryan McGoo (@ryan_mcgoo) August 18, 2017

Ryan, Dont'a Hightower could play on the end of the line, but that would likely look a bit different than Rob Ninkovich in the sense that you’d often see Ninkovich in a three-point stance rushing off the edge as a pure 4-3 end. To me, that’s not necessarily Hightower’s game. When he’s on the end of the line, my thoughts are that he’ll be more effective standing up as more of an outside-linebacker type. He’s not a quick-twitch type athlete in the mold of a Rivers, so I’d be surprised if we see him a lot with his hand in the dirt as a pure 4-3 end. The other factor is that if you take Hightower out of the middle, do you have an adequate replacement? I’m curious to see how well linebacker David Harris runs during games, as that will be a consideration in how the Patriots proceed with Hightower. Harris has looked slow at times in camp.

What's the knock on Kony Ealy? Is it conditioning? Not fitting the scheme? Not executing? Hard to understand how he fell so far. — Rizdach (@Rizdach) August 18, 2017

No knock, per se, but Kony Ealy was held out of the final stretch of spring practices and the first day of training camp due to a coach’s decision. So things didn’t get off to the strongest start for him. As noted at that time, it doesn’t mean that can’t change, and Ealy has flashed at times on the field. Specifically, he made a few plays in joint practices with the Texans this past week. Overall, this defensive system is quite different from what Ealy came from in Carolina, so that football-specific adjustment period is part of the analysis as well (for example, a player at Ealy’s position in New England is often asked to control blockers by two-gapping). Let’s see how it looks in another 10 days, as I have Ealy fighting for a roster spot.