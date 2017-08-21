Tom Brady makes sure to get glimpse of eclipse

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady was among the players to carve out time Monday to take a closer look at the solar eclipse.

!Tom Brady observando el eclipse! pic.twitter.com/OPrl8qHJKm — Patriots Español (@patriotsespanol) August 21, 2017

And, of course, Bill Belichick's news conference wouldn't have been complete without some eclipse talk. In lighthearted fashion, at the end of the time during which he was fielding questions from reporters, Belichick was asked whether he is an eclipse guy.

He smiled and slightly shrugged his shoulders before saying, "Yeah, yeah. It's great."

Then he walked away from the podium smiling.