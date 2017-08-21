        <
        >

          NFL Nation

          Tom Brady makes sure to get glimpse of eclipse

          4:50 PM ET

          FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady was among the players to carve out time Monday to take a closer look at the solar eclipse.

          And, of course, Bill Belichick's news conference wouldn't have been complete without some eclipse talk. In lighthearted fashion, at the end of the time during which he was fielding questions from reporters, Belichick was asked whether he is an eclipse guy.

          He smiled and slightly shrugged his shoulders before saying, "Yeah, yeah. It's great."

          Then he walked away from the podium smiling.

