It's a new Gronk: He's playing in the preseason and eating like Brady

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – New England Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski has changed his tune when it comes to the value of preseason football. It’s part of how he’s evolving in his eighth season in the NFL.

In 2015, Gronkowski talked about how practicing was enough, saying, “If you’re going full speed in practice, that can get you super ready for Week 1.” But on Tuesday, three days after he played in his first preseason game since 2012, Gronkowski highlighted how much value he now sees in suiting up in the exhibition season.

“I’m glad I was out there. It felt good just to get the game speed. You can never get enough reps. You can never get enough practice reps. So it felt great to go out there and get my feet wet and see what it’s all about again,” he said.

On Saturday night against the Houston Texans, Gronkowski played 14 snaps but wasn’t targeted with a pass. Nonetheless, he felt it was a productive experience.

“I just felt the benefit when I was out there; the speed of the game, live game speed. It’s been a while for me,” he relayed. “I felt the benefit of getting in sync blocking-wise, the cadence and everything like that. I’m taking all positives out of it.”

Acknowledging how this is a different approach, Gronkowski added, “No matter what it is, preseason, I’ll be ready to play 60 minutes. The past has been the past, but it was great going out there and getting some work.”

This is just one part of the new outlook for Gronkowski, as he has made some other notable changes in returning from a third career back surgery. Specifically, he’s adopted parts of Tom Brady’s diet, while making a full-scale commitment to other physical-based work at Brady’s Sports Therapy Center (in addition to his regular load in the team's strength program).

Gronkowski said Tuesday that some of Brady's meals are “kind of hard to eat” while others “are really, really good.” But one thing he said hasn’t been a problem for him is giving up coffee and alcohol.

“I don’t do that stuff right now. It’s football time. I never really have done that stuff during football time,” he said.

“… My eighth season now. It just feels good to be out there practicing every day with the guys. … I don’t think there’s such a thing as feeling 100. If you’re feeling 100, that probably means you’re at home just chilling working out. Everyone is going through something. I feel good, though.”