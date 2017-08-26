With talent across the board, is pass-rusher Patriots' weakest link?

Every Saturday, some hot topics around the New England Patriots will be explored in the form of a mailbag:

@MikeReiss obviously the Patriots are a complete team, but should we be worried about the defensive line pressuring QBs? — Doug Neumann (@NeumannDoug) August 25, 2017





Doug, one of the things that Bill Belichick often says is that a good defense is one where a good pass rush can help the coverage, and in turn, good coverage can help the pass rush. That's a good place to start with this topic. The Patriots have potential to be one of the better coverage teams in the NFL with a top cornerback duo of Stephon Gilmore and Malcolm Butler and a deep safety corps led by Devin McCourty, Patrick Chung and Duron Harmon. So that could ease the burden on how much the Patriots need from the rush. Specific to the rush, it's always challenging to judge that in preseason because the Patriots do a lot of scheming under coordinator Matt Patricia to create pressure (e.g. linebacker blitzing up the middle), and that's not something they'll show in the preseason. So there's a little bit of an unknown in that area. But from a pure personnel standpoint, I think it's fair to say they could still use at least one more edge player.





@MikeReiss is Ealy really on the trade block ? And what are the patriots going to do at defensive end?? — P.J. Dyring (@HitMeInThe8s) August 25, 2017





P.J., the way I would characterize things with Kony Ealy is that the Patriots are always going to probe/investigate various personnel options with a lot of players. Ealy, as has been noted in this space, has had a not-as-smooth-as-hoped-for transition into the Patriots' program, so it wouldn't be a surprise if the club explored that possibility with him. He wasn't viewed as a lock to even make the roster when training camp began. So even if he isn't traded, he's still in a battle to make the club from my view.





What's going on with the McClellin injury? Is it hurting his chances of making the roster? — Dave (@ChefdDds89) August 25, 2017





Dave, I've seen Shea McClellin walking around the locker room and he's still been a regular in meetings. So it's not like he's been separated from the team. I'd be surprised if he was in jeopardy of not making the team. That linebacker/defensive end spot has some question marks and I view his versatility, athleticism and smarts as still having value to the club.





@MikeReiss what are the chances that the Patriots sign Ahmad Brooks once the 49ers cut him? — ShazyBoyFifty (@kyreenmckiver) August 25, 2017





When I look at Ahmad Brooks, I see him in the similar mold as what the Patriots already have in David Harris. So I'm not expecting the Patriots to make a move on Brooks, although it would be part of their standard operating procedure to keep him on their emergency list in the event of injury.