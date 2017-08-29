Julian Edelman humbled by support since tearing his ACL

Tom Brady explains the level of trust he and Julian Edelman have developed, as well as how he'll have to adjust without having Edelman on the field. (1:11)

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- New England Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman shared some thoughts with fans about what the past four days have been like since he tore his right ACL.

Edelman will still be around the Patriots this season, with coach Bill Belichick saying Monday on sports radio WEEI, "Julian is a good leader on our team. He can do some things to help our team, and I'm sure he will going forward when he can. I know he'll work hard to rehab and to be back and be on the field as soon as he can possibly be back out there at the highest level. That's all good.

"I think it's positive motivation for all of us to see that, players and coaches, to see somebody else working hard to get over an injury. Like Dion Lewis did last year, or many guys have done before."

The Patriots had their first practice without Edelman on Monday.