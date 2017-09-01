Bill Belichick wears Houston hat to news conference to show support

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- When New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick arrived at this post-game news conference following the team's 40-38 loss to the New York Giants in Thursday night's preseason finale, he was donning a red University of Houston hat.

"I want to give a little shout out to Houston," he said in his opening remarks, referencing the devastation caused by Hurricane Harvey. "We had a great experience down there in February, a lot of great relationships with the Texans and the University down there. We've got some players with some family down there, so we just want to let them know we're thinking about them."

Reserve offensive tackle Cameron Fleming is from Houston, while receiver Danny Amendola (The Woodlands), linebacker Elandon Roberts (Port Arthur) and cornerback Eric Rowe (Klein) also are from the area. Wide receivers coach Chad O'Shea, who called the plays Thursday night, is also from Houston and is a UH alum.

Hurricane Harvey was a topic of discussion in a Patriots team meeting earlier this week.

"There are a lot of guys in the locker room that are affected by it -- loved ones, family. A lot of guys are chipping in too; they want to donate and help the cause," receiver Austin Carr said after the preseason finale. "[Coach Belichick] definitely gave us some good words. He also brought up Matt Slater to address the team and pray over the people affected by it. It's awesome to see the people of Texas come together to support from one another."

Carr described his view of the Patriots' locker room as "a community" and a "team environment [where] guys care about each other."

"So we're just lifting one another up," he said.

As Belichick's choice of hat reflects, and the Kraft family's pledge to match up to $1 million in donations to the American Red Cross, that approach starts at the top.