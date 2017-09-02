Jacoby Brissett showed his value to Patriots as No. 3 quarterback

Every Saturday, some of the hot topics around the New England Patriots are explored in mailbag form.

@MikeReiss, Brissett played great last night. But does Coach Belichick keep 3 QBs on 53 roster, w/other needs to be filled? — Ajay Salvesen (@ajaysalvy) September 1, 2017

Ajay, I asked Bill Belichick twice about Jacoby Brissett's performance and while he didn't seem to want to get too deep into it, he allowed this on Friday: "I thought he did a good job and did a good job of leading the team and thought that the team responded well to him as well." It wasn't as strong of an endorsement as I expected based on his statistically impressive performance, but I still think the third layer of insurance at quarterback with a high-intangibles player like Brissett is more valuable than whatever they would use the spot for in other areas. Because of that, I've never strongly considered the possibility that Brissett would be cut. As Belichick has said in the past, if a team doesn't have the quarterback position accounted for at all levels, it puts the entire team at risk.

@MikeReiss Hi Mike. With thr Coleman trade do you see the Pats making a trade to shore up the DL? Or maybe for a PR?? — Travis McMurphy (@McMurph10) September 1, 2017

Travis, those are the two areas that stand out to me as possible trade targets, depending on what options present themselves on the waiver wire. This relates to a post from Friday where I highlighted my view on top areas of vulnerability on the roster, and receiver, punt returner and "tweener" on defense headline the list. The ideal scenario would be if they could combine the first two (receiver/punt returner) into one spot. The natural follow-up is what type of players might they target, and that's always tough to project without being privy to some behind-the-scenes conversations. I do believe the Patriots are gauging potential opportunities in those areas.

@MikeReiss this may be unrealistic but what about trading for Tavon Austin? Can play slot and return punts — Chris Neil (@ChrisNeil17) September 2, 2017

Chris, a player with Austin's profile would fit exactly what I think the Patriots could use most right now, but the issue with him would be economics. His salary is among the bigger-ticket items at the position and it's hard to imagine the Patriots paying the price to acquire him, and then paying him that big salary.

Couldnt Lewis do punt returns as well as kick return? — Koooo4 (@Koooo4) September 1, 2017

Those are two different skill sets, which Belichick touched on during his Friday conference call. While I think Dion Lewis could possibly be a candidate to fill that role, it would still be a learning-on-the-job type of situation and it's risky to go into the season that way.

@MikeReiss anyway you see pats signing victor cruz ? — David (@513flacoeagle) September 1, 2017

David, if we were talking about the Cruz from 2011-2013, it would be a worthy consideration. But the 30-year-old Cruz is a different player, with injuries altering the course of his career in recent years. I'd be surprised if the Patriots look in his direction.

@MikeReiss who is a sleeper that could take the final spot on the 53? — Scott Lakin (@Soxnation0613) September 1, 2017

Scott, one sleeper to consider is undrafted free agent offensive lineman Cole Croston of Iowa. He has position versatility (tackle/guard) and as Belichick pointed out in a conference call Friday, he hasn't missed a day of practice and is improving on a daily basis. Along with fellow undrafted free agent Kenny Moore, a cornerback from Valdosta State, those are two players that I believe have made a charge for a roster spot.