Commitment to special teams shows as Patriots deal for Johnson Bademosi

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- In his recent piece on The Ringer that detailed thoughts on how best to beat the New England Patriots, Michael Lombardi put "an organizational commitment to special teams" near the top of his list. Lombardi, who served as an assistant to the Patriots coaching staff in 2014 and 2015, noted that because the Patriots put such a sharp focus on the kicking game, opponents had to as well.

The Patriots have shown that again over the last five days, with the most recent example coming Saturday with the club acquiring special teams standout Johnson Bademosi from the Detroit Lions in exchange for a 2019 sixth-round draft pick.

Those trade terms, reported by ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter, reflect in part how the Patriots value special teams. On Tuesday, the club had dealt a 2018 seventh-round pick to the Cincinnati Bengals in exchange for another core special teams player, linebacker Marquis Flowers.

The Patriots have traditionally used draft picks on players who are mostly special-teamers, most notably with kicker Stephen Gostkowski (fourth round) and coverage players Matthew Slater (fifth round) and Nate Ebner (sixth round), among others.

Bademosi, who adds depth at cornerback behind Malcolm Butler, Stephon Gilmore, Eric Rowe and Jonathan Jones, was a priority free-agent signing of the Lions last year. It was no surprise that the Lions, with former Patriots director of college scouting Bob Quinn in his first year as general manager, aggressively pursued Bademosi. Just as Lombardi wrote on The Ringer, Quinn was making his own organizational commitment to special teams.

As for why Bademosi became expendable after one season, the Lions have a logjam at cornerback and also have added core special teams contributors in other areas of the roster. So Bademosi's value to the Lions wasn't as high in 2017 as it was in 2016. Also, the value of a 2019 sixth-round pick is strong.

The 6-foot-2, 200-pound Bademosi entered the NFL as an undrafted free-agent out of Stanford in 2012 with the Cleveland Browns. He was with the Browns from 2012-2015 before the Lions inked him to a two-year, $4.5 million contract.

The Detroit Free Press first reported that Bademosi had been traded to the Patriots.