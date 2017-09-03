Position-by-position breakdown of New England Patriots' 53-man roster

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- A breakdown of the New England Patriots' initial 53-man roster:

Quarterback (2): Tom Brady, Jimmy Garoppolo

The feeling here is that they would have kept three had the Colts not stepped up as a trade partner with a significant asset for Jacoby Brissett.

Running back (4): Mike Gillislee, Rex Burkhead, James White, Dion Lewis

Veteran Brandon Bolden could be on speed dial if he doesn’t land elsewhere, and D.J. Foster would be an ideal practice-squad option if he isn’t claimed.

Fullback (1): James Develin

He brings a physical edge to the team, and has been working as an emergency snapper.

Wide receiver (5): Chris Hogan, Brandin Cooks, Danny Amendola, Malcolm Mitchell, Phillip Dorsett

Fan favorite Austin Carr is a high-character prospect who is among a handful of young receivers (including Cody Hollister) who will be practice-squad eligible if not claimed on waivers.

Tight end (3): Rob Gronkowski, Dwayne Allen, Jacob Hollister

James O’Shaughnessy could return on the practice squad, as Hollister -- the undrafted free agent from Wyoming -- overcame the odds to stick.

Offensive line (8): LT Nate Solder, LG Joe Thuney, C David Andrews, RG Shaq Mason, RT Marcus Cannon, OT Cameron Fleming, OT LaAdrian Waddle, OT/G Cole Croston

Ted Karras, the hard-working 2016 sixth-round pick from Illinois, was projected as the top backup and now it’s a wait-and-see game if he’s claimed on waivers. If not, he likely would return to the practice squad to add depth on the interior, where the team is thin.

Dont'a Hightower's versatility to play on the edge helps fortify a thin group at defensive end. AP Photo/Gregory Payan

Defensive tackle (5): Alan Branch, Malcom Brown, Vincent Valentine, Lawrence Guy, Adam Butler

One of the deepest units on the team, with Butler -- the undrafted free agent from Vanderbilt -- earning his way onto the team with a strong preseason.

Defensive end (4): Trey Flowers, Cassius Marsh, Deatrich Wise Jr., Harvey Langi

This group is lighter than anticipated, but with linebackers like Dont’a Hightower having the versatility to play on the edge, that will fill out the ranks.

Linebacker (6): Hightower, David Harris, Shea McClellin, Kyle Van Noy, Elandon Roberts, Marquis Flowers

McClellin has been held out of most of the preseason, but the fact he lands on the roster is an indication the Patriots plan on him playing at some point this year.

Cornerback (5): Malcolm Butler, Stephon Gilmore, Eric Rowe, Jonathan Jones, Johnson Bademosi

Undrafted rookie Kenny Moore of Valdosta State is a strong practice squad candidate if he clears waivers, as the trade for Bademosi -- a top special-teams player -- filled the No. 5 spot on the depth chart.

Safety (4): Devin McCourty, Patrick Chung, Duron Harmon, Jordan Richards

Richards, the 2015 second-round draft choice, showed enough to stick as the Patriots might have factored in how often they are in their “big nickel” package (three safeties), which is as much as any team in the NFL.

Specialists (6): kicker Stephen Gostkowski; punter Ryan Allen; long-snapper Joe Cardona; coverage players Nate Ebner, Brandon King, Matthew Slater

This group is a good reflection on how the Patriots make special teams a big part of their organizational philosophy.