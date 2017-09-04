Patriots shouldn't expect Chiefs to wilt under opening-night spotlight

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- One of the things Bill Belichick demands from his New England Patriots is they study their opponent each week and have a clear understanding of personnel. His quizzes in team meetings are well documented, and with this in mind, let's turn our attention to the team's season-opening opponent, the Kansas City Chiefs.

To help us gain a better understanding of the Chiefs, CBS analyst Trent Green passes along insight on what he's seen this preseason. Green, a quarterback for the Chiefs from 2001 to 2006, has served as a television analyst on Chiefs preseason games since 2010.

One of the NFL’s more experienced teams: “This is a team that shouldn’t be overwhelmed by the moment of opening night. Andy [Reid] is a longtime head coach who has been through everything, and he has a pretty good track record -- just like Bill Belichick -- when given extra time to prepare for an opponent (19-3 record). That will be fun to watch that chess match, what surprises they have for each other. From a player standpoint, you have a veteran quarterback [Alex Smith] who has been playing for 13 years, and a veteran defense. So I don’t see them being overwhelmed by [opening night festivities].”

New role for Tyreek Hill: “They’re going to find more ways to utilize him from a receiver standpoint, which requires him to learn the position, because he was really a running back in college [at West Alabama]. They brought in a new wide receivers coach, Greg Lewis, who played for Andy [Reid] before and has been in coaching for a few years. Greg has worked hard with him on his route-running, hands, and those types of things. There are big expectations for [Hill] since the Chiefs let go of Jeremy Maclin. And then the question is who the next guy will be to step up. Will it be Chris Conley? Albert Wilson? De'Anthony Thomas? There are a bunch of guys trying to fill that spot.”

Chiefs quarterback Alex Smith has looked as sharp as ever, perhaps partly because of the pressure from backup Patrick Mahomes, says CBS analyst Trent Green. Ian Johnson/Icon Sportswire

QB Smith rises up as top rookie arrives: “He’s coming off a year that he completed 67 percent of his passes, and he’s looked as sharp as ever. Some of that might be because of the pressure of Patrick Mahomes, the top draft pick. And some of it might be because he’s 33, very comfortable in his skin, and running the offense, and knows what they want to get done. ... Offensively, it will kind of be more of the same, just them trying to get more weapons and more big plays.”

Change in the middle on D: “Dontari Poe is gone [at nose tackle] and they brought in Bennie Logan from Philly. He’s coming in to try to help out with the run defense. They have a lot of players back from injuries [in the front seven] -- Allen Bailey, Justin Houston, Derrick Johnson -- so they feel like they’re in a lot better place as a unit. The biggest thing for them defensively is staying healthy. [Cornerback] Marcus Peters has looked every bit as good as he has the last couple of years, but there is some concern with depth at corner [No. 2 corner Steven Nelson was placed on injured reserve Sunday]. They’ve rotated a bunch of guys there. [Top safety] Eric Berry hasn't played in the preseason because of a heel injury but he's been back at practice.”

Special teams a factor: “Tyreek Hill is the punt returner, De'Anthony Thomas the kickoff returner. They both can do the other if needed. Dustin Colquitt is back as the punter; he’s in the top 5 in NFL history inside the 20, so he’s pretty steady and consistent. Their kicker, Cairo Santos, hasn’t kicked much throughout the preseason with a groin injury.”

One player no one talks about that fans should know: "Let's go with one on offense and one on defense. Defensively, Ron Parker at safety. So much attention is placed on Eric Berry and rightfully so because of the type of player and person he is. But Ron Parker is a guy who was cut seven times in his first three years -- he was on and off rosters and practice squads -- but he really fits in to what [defensive coordinator] Bob Sutton is trying to do at the safety position. He's been asked to do just about everything back there ... in the slot trying to cover nickel guys. Then offensively, their guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif. Doctor Duvernay-Tardif, as so much has been written about his intellect and being as smart as he is and the fact he's going to be a doctor while playing football. He's had a really good camp and he's playing really well. He's just been sound, going back to last year. He's really picked up where he left off."