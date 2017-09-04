Patriots sign nine to practice squad; is open spot for a QB?

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- The New England Patriots announced nine signings to their practice squad on Sunday, leaving one spot open. Could that be for a quarterback?

It is no guarantee, even after the club traded No. 3 quarterback Jacoby Brissett over the weekend for receiver Phillip Dorsett. Coach Bill Belichick was non-committal when asked if he'd prefer to have a quarterback on the practice squad to add a third layer of depth.

Of the nine players signed to the practice squad, perhaps most important to the Patriots are Ted Karras and James Ferentz, as they provide depth at center. The team's three reserve offensive linemen are tackles.

Here's a look at who was signed to the practice squad: