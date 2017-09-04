Patrick Chung ready to help on punt returns if Patriots call on him

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- The New England Patriots have a notable void to fill at punt returner with top options Julian Edelman and Cyrus Jones placed on season-ending injured reserve. If the coaching staff feels it is the best decision, safety Patrick Chung would be happy to fill it.

“I’ll go back there,” Chung said. “When they put you somewhere, they have confidence you can do a great job. So if they put me there, I’m ready to go.”

Patriots safety Patrick Chung has been used as a punt returner in the past and is willing to do so again if needed. AP Photo/Steven Senne

The Patriots have done so in the past, tapping Chung on Nov. 29, 2015 at Denver for one return, and then again last season for a punt return in a Dec. 12 home game against Baltimore.

The game at Denver is notable because it was a muffed punt by Chris Harper early in the fourth quarter that altered the momentum and helped the Broncos charge back from a 14-point fourth-quarter deficit to post a 30-24 overtime victory. When Patriots fans think of the importance of the punt-return role, that game -- and Harper’s costly miscue -- is often one of the first to come to mind.

Using Chung as a punt returner on a regular basis this season would be an unconventional move for the Patriots given his importance on defense. That same line of thinking could also apply to receiver Danny Amendola on offense.

In addition to Chung and Amendola, the team could explore the possibility of newly acquired receiver Phillip Dorsett as a punt returner. The speedy Dorsett returned punts at the University of Miami, but he fizzled when the Indianapolis Colts used him as a returner in the first game of his rookie season and hasn't been used in that capacity again.

As for the 30-year-old Chung, he was twice named Oregon's special-teams player of the year in college, which was when he first practiced punt returning. In 2006, he returned his first career collegiate punt 59 yards for a touchdown against Washington.

Given that background, it’s no surprise the Patriots have worked with him in practice in the role from the time he arrived as a second-round draft choice in 2009.

“I never really stopped doing it in practice,” he said. “We do certain situations and stuff like that. You never really know until your number is called, but I’ll find that out.”

As for what makes a good punt returner, Chung kept it simple.

“Ball-handling,” he said. “If you’re explosive and can’t catch the ball, you can’t do anything. It’s all about ball-handling and making sure the offense gets the ball at the end of that play.”