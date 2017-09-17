Tom Brady on Colin Kaepernick: 'I hope he gets a shot'

NEW ORLEANS -- Free-agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick has a booster in Tom Brady.

Asked during his interview on "CBS This Morning" if he thinks Kaepernick can play again in the NFL, Brady said, "I sure hope so. I’ve always watched him and admired him, the way that he’s played. He was a great young quarterback. He came to our stadium and beat us and took his team to the Super Bowl in 2012. He accomplished a lot in the pros as a player. And he’s certainly qualified, and I hope he gets a shot."

Brady had said in a recent interview on sports radio WEEI's "Kirk and Callahan" program that he doesn't know Kaepernick well but that the two have crossed paths after games, most recently last season in San Francisco.