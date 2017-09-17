Tom Brady's masterpiece has Patriots looking like the Patriots again

Tom Brady makes great use of his receivers, throwing for three touchdowns for 447 yards in the Superdome. (1:06)

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. -- The New England Patriots looked like the New England Patriots again, and it all started with Tom Brady.

Breathing fire all week after the team’s season-opening loss in which he said the team’s attitude and competitiveness needed to be at a higher level, Brady turned in a masterpiece in Sunday’s 36-20 win over the New Orleans Saints at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

One visual that stood out came at the start of the fourth quarter, when the Patriots were in control with a 33-13 lead, as Brady paced up and down the sideline while speaking with emotion to each position group. He was clearly letting them know they couldn’t have a repeat of the opener when they were outscored 21-0 in the final quarter.

Tom Brady and the Patriots had much to celebrate after racking up 555 total yards in the victory over New Orleans. Chris Graythen/Getty Images

The Patriots finished stronger in this game, but it was their start that was truly dazzling.

If Brady was going to call out the team’s attitude and competitiveness, he knew he had to back it up and he threw for three first-quarter touchdowns for the first time in his career (regular season or postseason). That gave the Patriots an early cushion as they continue to work through some defensive issues.

By game’s end, Brady had finished 30-of-39 for 447 yards while setting the record for most games (52) in a career with three or more touchdowns and no interceptions.

What you need to know in the NFL

• Statistics

• Scoreboard

• 2017 schedule, results

• Standings

According to the Elias Sports Bureau, Brady also joined Warren Moon as the only quarterbacks age 40 or older in NFL history to throw for at least 400 yards and three touchdowns in a game. Moon accomplished the feat in October of 1997.

It helped, of course, that the Saints’ defense is one of the NFL’s worst and continues to struggle.

So when looking ahead to next Sunday’s home game against J.J. Watt and the Houston Texans, it should be a much tougher challenge. But after a week in which emotions stirred, with Brady and the Patriots having extra time to stew on their season-opening loss, they’ll deal with that challenge in due time.

Led by Brady, they were back to their usual form on Sunday as a large Patriots fan contingent could be heard loudly at the end of the game chanting the storyline of the day: “Brady! Brady! Brady!"